Education ministry works on facilities upgrade

Mere Naleba
Monday, May 15, 2017

THE Education Ministry is working towards identifying and upgrading facilities and infrastructure in the interior parts of Fiji, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made this assurance to parents and students while opening the new Early Childhood Education (ECE) block at Nadrala Sangam School in the interior of Nadroga on Friday. Dr Reddy said this was to ensure that students in these areas have the same accessibility to basic facilities as the students in urban areas.

He also reiterated the importance of ECE as the cornerstone to the success of any education system.

"It is the foundation and plays a vital role in cementing the education journey of one's life. This strong foundation will eventually lead to a strong society and nation," he said.

The new ECE block is an addition to the 894 ECE centres established around the country.

Dr Reddy added that the new block would enable the little children in nearby areas to study in the best environment and have access to the best facilities and infrastructure.








