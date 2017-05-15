Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

FPRA awards night a success

Mere Naleba
Monday, May 15, 2017

THE public needs to hear something new every year and musicians need to work hard to give their fans what they want.

These were the comments made by Fiji Performing Rights Association director Laisa Vulakoro after a successful awards night held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday.

"We're very happy with the outcome of the awards night, we think our hard work has paid off, we are particularly happy for the artistes that have won, we thank all the nominees, and we thank all the people that voted them," she said.

AWARDS LIST:

Best iTaukei song: Senikakala - Nasio Domoni - Tuverea Tuamoto

Tom Mawi Guitar Award: Manueli Laqeretabua Railoa

Best Recording Engineer: Adriu Saranuku

Best Hip Hop Song: I'm from the West Coast — Team Stay Focused — Isikeli Savu, Nicky Bautavu, Steven Vereakula.

Artiste of the Year: Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau

Best Composition: Senikakala - Nasio Domoni - Tuverea Tuamoto

Outstanding Service to Fijian Music: Nem and Talei

International Achievement: Saimoni Vuatalevu

Best English Song: I'm from the West Coast — Team Stay Focused — Isikeli Savu, Nicky Bautavu, Steven Vereakula.

New Best Artiste: Senilagakali kei Koroilagi

Best Hindi Song: Majule majule - Praneel Sami Don

Most Popular Song: Ko Rosi ni Utoqu - Leba Boi Yawa e Lomai Nasau - Etonia Lote Jnr

Most popular music video: Sau Tiko Viti -Andrew Bolakoro

Best Gospel Song: Holy, Savasava - CMFI Zone 21 - Kalevati Veiseyaki.

Recognition Award - Guitar Category - Waisea Vatuqawa and Vili Tuilaucala (deceased)








