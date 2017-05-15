First tissue valve implant in Fiji

/ Front page / News

A TISSUE valve would be implanted in a patient's heart for the first time in Fiji.

The complex surgery on a 75-year-old woman will be performed by specialists brought from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji.

Senior cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni will perform the surgery and would be assisted by cardiac anaesthetist Dr Prashant Waghmare.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the surgery has not been performed in Fiji before.

"There are two kinds of valves which can be implanted in a patient's heart. One is metalic and the other is made from other sources, mainly animals," he said. SSPHL official Dr Netra Vishwakarma said a metallic valve could be rejected by the body.

"But if it is a manufactured product from animals like a cow or pig or even a human valve, then it is easily accepted by the body," she said.

Apart from performing the tissue valve implant surgery, another team from SSPHL will perform a complex spinal fixation surgery, which is also a first for Fiji.

This surgery on a 65-year-old bedridden woman will be performed by neuro surgeon Dr Pravin Jain and spine and orthopedic surgeon Dr Nilesh Jagtap with the help of Dr Waghmare.

The two complex surgeries will be performed on May 24.

Prof Munibhargav said the complex surgeries would take Fiji to a different level in the provision of tertiary care.

He said local doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would assist the specialists from India during the surgeries. "We are taking great pains to make the surgeries successful and SSPHL is helping the patients in all possible ways.

"Some advanced countries are also looking towards Fiji for availing such quality tertiary care at a cheaper rate and of international standards."

Prof Munibhargav said some countries had approached SSPHL to start tertiary care in their respective country based on the Fiji model.

The company has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide super specialty treatment at a cost fixed by the ministry for the various medical procedures.