Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

12 receive $5k help

Avinesh Gopal
Monday, May 15, 2017

TWELVE people would receive $5000 assistance each to meet the cost of open heart surgeries that will be performed in the country by specialists from India.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which is bringing the specialists, has arranged for the donation from people in New Zealand.

The surgeries are scheduled to start at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva today under SSPHL's joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The ministry has fixed the cost of open heart surgeries at $25,000 for locals.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said 12 patients were confirmed for the $5000 assistance each, subject to the Government contributing a similar amount.

"There is a provision for assistance for other patients who may not be able to meet the full cost of open heart surgeries on their own," he said.

"We are looking at performing 40 open heart surgeries this time and 15 are confirmed so far.

"There are 15 other patients whose papers are being processed and 10 to 12 are seriously negotiating."

Prof Munibhargav said there were referrals from Australia and New Zealand too.

He said six patients were also confirmed for hip and knee replacement surgeries which were scheduled to start in Lautoka Hospital today.

"SSPHL Fiji is continuously working to provide tertiary care of the highest standards to Fijians and training local medical staff," he said.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team directly via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)