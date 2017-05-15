12 receive $5k help

/ Front page / News

TWELVE people would receive $5000 assistance each to meet the cost of open heart surgeries that will be performed in the country by specialists from India.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which is bringing the specialists, has arranged for the donation from people in New Zealand.

The surgeries are scheduled to start at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva today under SSPHL's joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The ministry has fixed the cost of open heart surgeries at $25,000 for locals.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said 12 patients were confirmed for the $5000 assistance each, subject to the Government contributing a similar amount.

"There is a provision for assistance for other patients who may not be able to meet the full cost of open heart surgeries on their own," he said.

"We are looking at performing 40 open heart surgeries this time and 15 are confirmed so far.

"There are 15 other patients whose papers are being processed and 10 to 12 are seriously negotiating."

Prof Munibhargav said there were referrals from Australia and New Zealand too.

He said six patients were also confirmed for hip and knee replacement surgeries which were scheduled to start in Lautoka Hospital today.

"SSPHL Fiji is continuously working to provide tertiary care of the highest standards to Fijians and training local medical staff," he said.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team directly via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.