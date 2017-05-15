Mother's Day celebrations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Women's Dr Josefa Koroivueta presents Mother's Day gifts to Golden Age Home residents. Picture: REINAL CHAND

NINTEEN residents at the Golden Age Home in Lautoka were treated to gifts and a celebratory lunch for Mother's Day yesterday.

The residents were hosted to the special day by the Ministry of Women, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation and its staff, who were also joined by the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Josefa Koroivueta.

He paid homage to the elderly women who had been living at the residence for more than 10 years.

"We made a commitment that we were going to celebrate Mother's Day for all of our women and mothers in our care," Dr Koroivueta said.

"We are here for your care, for your wellbeing and to ensure that your stay at the home is one of the best. If the world has abandoned you or whatever struggle you may have gone through, we want you to know that you are not alone and you have people that still care."

He also urged youths to cherish their time with their mothers.

"We are faced with changing landscapes in our country.

"There are actually instances where parents are being dumped in homes by their children.

"These ladies are important to our ministry," said acting principal welfare officer Samuela Waqairamasi.