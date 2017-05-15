Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort marks milestone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort Bebe Spa staff members cut the cake during its 10th anniversary at the resort in Sigatoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar said the continuing success of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort's Bebe Spa could be attributed to passionate and committed staff who are driven by supportive management.

Speaking at the spa's 10th anniversary celebration on Friday, the minister said Bebe Spa's unparalleled success in the therapy field was only matched by the staff's commitment to community work.

"A lot of success stories were shared in the media for Bebe Spa," she said.

"This was for not only providing the best spa service but also doing community projects such as blood drives, medical outreach programs and the beautification of Sigatoka Town.

"The team also went out of its way and engaged in activities that enabled the Outrigger hosts to raise funds for Sigatoka Special School and reach out to assist the children with special needs.

"This has been made possible through a team that works hard, works in unity and capitalises on its talents to not only excel in its business objectives but reaches out to contribute towards community development."

Bebe Sanctuary Spa manager Praveen Dewan said when she began 10 years ago the wellness centre only had seven staff.

"Today we have 25 and I have been blessed to work with a team that is passionate and committed to delivering the best spa treatments in the Asia Pacific region," she said.

Resort general manager Peter Hopgood added that the spa had scooped significant regional and international awards.

"And it is a testament to the level of service delivered by our staff and the leadership displayed by Praveena," he said. Mr Hopgood also acknowledged Shivajani Lata for winning the Best Therapist of the Year award in 2014.

"She was voted the best therapist in Asia-Pacific and that is a huge achievement for her personally, Bebe Spa and for the Outrigger Fiji."

Among the awards collected by Bebe Spa are Winner for Excellence in the TripAdvisor annual survey of spas in the Australasia Pacific region in 2015 and 2016, being a finalist for Fiji Experience at the Tourism Fiji AON Awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015 winner of the Australasian Spa Association Best Destination Spa (Resort) in 2011 and 2013.