Maternity beds 'due this month'

THE shortage of beds in the Lautoka Hospital Maternity Unit will be addressed by the end of the month, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

While acknowledging the issue had raised concerns for pregnant mothers, she said the ministry had acted immediately to ensure no more mothers were forced to sleep on the floor.

Ms Akbar also said people had to take into account that demand for services had increased significantly over the past few years and the challenges faced by the ministry in meeting the demands placed on health facilities in the country.

"The number of cases are increasing by the day," she said. "This is not a new issue and when we detected it a few months ago, we placed an order for new beds.

"But people need to understand these don't come from local suppliers.

"A lot of hospital equipment, like maternity beds, basically come from overseas suppliers and it takes time to get here.

"The good news is that we are expecting it month end.

"We did put in temporary measures but those beds need to be replaced with proper hospital beds.

"The hospital beds that are needed will arrive at the end of the month and that should ease our problem."

The Lautoka Hospital Maternity Unit bed shortage came to light recently when patients and visitors posted pictures on social media site Facebook of mothers lying on mattresses on the floor.