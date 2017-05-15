Ministry recruits

/ Front page / News

INDIAN medical specialists who have applied for positions in Fiji will undergo a stringent interviewing process in India beginning today, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.

She said the ministry was looking for nephrologists and doctors who specialised in the treatment of diabetes.

"We have the budgetary allocation to recruit doctors and we have decided that we will get expatriate doctors as well," she said.

"We will start off with the interviewing process in India on Monday (today) and we will start with specialists in our needy areas. I'm looking forward to it because I believe it will boost our service delivery immediately."

Ms Akbar said the recruitment of overseas specialists would address service gaps in the long term.

"We have a shortage of doctors and it will take some time for our local doctors to fill the gaps.

"We really need to understand that demands have increased.

"One of the immediate steps we took to address the issue was getting locums — but this is a short term solution, getting specialists from India is long term way of addressing the issue and we will be offering contracts to those who meet our stringent criteria."

Ms Akbar was not able to confirm how many overseas specialists would be recruited, nor could she confirm how many had applied for positions in Fiji.

"Once the interview process is completed, I will be able to share details on how many are recruited.

"In terms of the number of applications, that information is with the Civil Service Ministry."

She added Government had taken steps to reduce the brain-drain in terms of the exodus of medical staff by implementing a significant increase in salaries.

"There may be a few who wish to explore overseas opportunities and we wish them well even though it is a loss for our country."