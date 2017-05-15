Vuniwaqa: Nurture values

/ Front page / News

PARENTS, guardians including those wielding influence on the family unit need to hold onto principles of humanity and values which makes people good and responsible citizens.

In her official message for 'International Day of Families', Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said given the transition of time and the concomitant impact of development and advancement in technology, education and society generally, the role and the impact of the family unit on the wellbeing of her components had changed.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said values of love, compassion, humility, integrity, unity, honesty and resilience lay the foundation of a strong family unit that was needed to make up a robust Fijian society.

"These values need to be nurtured within the family unit and be the driving force behind everything that we teach our children," she said. "When these values combine with formal education, the wellbeing of children, of families and of nations become guaranteed.

"On this International Day of Families, let us revisit these basic tenets of humanity and use these to provide for our children an education that is holistic and which will ensure the wellbeing of our families and of our nation in the years to come." She said this year's theme was "Families, Education and Wellbeing" adding that the theme highlighted the important role that families played in the education of children and their wellbeing.

"Conversely, it also draws on the important role that education can play in the wellbeing of families," she said. "Either way, the strong linkages between families, education and well-being cannot be denied. The focus on education necessarily imports the crucial role of parents and caregivers in the wellbeing of children."

Ms Vuniwaqa said Government has and continued to do a lot in promoting a well-educated Fijian society, in recognition of the positive impact that a well-educated society could have on a bright and sustainable future.

"Government's initiatives will be in vain if the much-needed family support network is amiss," she said.