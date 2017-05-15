Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vuniwaqa: Nurture values

Luke Rawalai
Monday, May 15, 2017

PARENTS, guardians including those wielding influence on the family unit need to hold onto principles of humanity and values which makes people good and responsible citizens.

In her official message for 'International Day of Families', Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said given the transition of time and the concomitant impact of development and advancement in technology, education and society generally, the role and the impact of the family unit on the wellbeing of her components had changed.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said values of love, compassion, humility, integrity, unity, honesty and resilience lay the foundation of a strong family unit that was needed to make up a robust Fijian society.

"These values need to be nurtured within the family unit and be the driving force behind everything that we teach our children," she said. "When these values combine with formal education, the wellbeing of children, of families and of nations become guaranteed.

"On this International Day of Families, let us revisit these basic tenets of humanity and use these to provide for our children an education that is holistic and which will ensure the wellbeing of our families and of our nation in the years to come." She said this year's theme was "Families, Education and Wellbeing" adding that the theme highlighted the important role that families played in the education of children and their wellbeing.

"Conversely, it also draws on the important role that education can play in the wellbeing of families," she said. "Either way, the strong linkages between families, education and well-being cannot be denied. The focus on education necessarily imports the crucial role of parents and caregivers in the wellbeing of children."

Ms Vuniwaqa said Government has and continued to do a lot in promoting a well-educated Fijian society, in recognition of the positive impact that a well-educated society could have on a bright and sustainable future.

"Government's initiatives will be in vain if the much-needed family support network is amiss," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)