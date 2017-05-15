Villagers graduate in boat repairs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Boat operators with their certificates in outboard repair during the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop graduation in Saqani on Friday last week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

MORE than 20 villagers graduated with certificates in small engine repair and fibreglass boat repair within the Udu, Tawake, Saqani and Vaturova districts on Friday last week.

As most villages within these districts can only be accessed by boats, Saqani high chief, Sairusi Daugunu said the number of graduates would ensure that villagers in the area could now travel under safe and secure conditions.

"The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) workshop that was held in the past two weeks has really added professional skills on the knowledge that our boat operators have within the four districts," he said.

"We thank the Government and the Fiji National University for agreeing together to get these workshops to people in rural areas."

Measnwhile fibreglass boat certificate graduate Seremaia Leleiniusiladi said the skills learnt by boat handlers during the workshop would stay with them for life.

Mr Leleiniusiladi said most boat operators within the four districts including himself had taken up both courses.

"Most of the times boat handling is often taken lightly," he said.

"The importance of the trade is only realised during time of emergencies either when people are already in the middle of the sea or when they need to travel by sea."

Meanwhile Fiji National University manager SLP, Seru Cavuilaiti had encouraged villagers to further their knowledge on the areas of small engine and fibreglass repair in tertiary institutions.

Mr Cavuilati said the best thing about both courses was that boat handlers were already aware of what they would learn as most of them were already operating outboard motors.