Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers graduate in boat repairs

Luke Rawalai
Monday, May 15, 2017

MORE than 20 villagers graduated with certificates in small engine repair and fibreglass boat repair within the Udu, Tawake, Saqani and Vaturova districts on Friday last week.

As most villages within these districts can only be accessed by boats, Saqani high chief, Sairusi Daugunu said the number of graduates would ensure that villagers in the area could now travel under safe and secure conditions.

"The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) workshop that was held in the past two weeks has really added professional skills on the knowledge that our boat operators have within the four districts," he said.

"We thank the Government and the Fiji National University for agreeing together to get these workshops to people in rural areas."

Measnwhile fibreglass boat certificate graduate Seremaia Leleiniusiladi said the skills learnt by boat handlers during the workshop would stay with them for life.

Mr Leleiniusiladi said most boat operators within the four districts including himself had taken up both courses.

"Most of the times boat handling is often taken lightly," he said.

"The importance of the trade is only realised during time of emergencies either when people are already in the middle of the sea or when they need to travel by sea."

Meanwhile Fiji National University manager SLP, Seru Cavuilaiti had encouraged villagers to further their knowledge on the areas of small engine and fibreglass repair in tertiary institutions.

Mr Cavuilati said the best thing about both courses was that boat handlers were already aware of what they would learn as most of them were already operating outboard motors.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)