Rural seasonal workers competent

/ Front page / News

SEASONAL workers from rural areas in Fiji that are employed in farms overseas tend to be more competent because of their attachment and commitment to their families and communities.

Speaking during an interview with this newspaper, Sustainable Livelihood Program manager, Seru Cavuilati said workers from town areas in the country could not survive for long because they tend to be individualists.

Mr Cavuilati said the commitment and attachment made workers from rural areas work through any given conditions to produce for their families.

"Most of them find these initiatives as their only source of working to produce for their families and provide a better life for their loved ones.

"Those in urban areas however have different views of working conditions and their expectation is totally different than those of their rural counterparts. These are the major factors that enable seasonal workers in rural areas to perform better in overseas conditions compared to their urban counterparts. There is a positive change in mind-set about improving lifestyles and development in the villages and communities."

Mr Cavuilati said since the established of the program in 2012 there has been a notable progression towards further education and upgrading of qualifications for people in rural areas.

"People are positively utilizing their skills to gain reasonable income and they have secured employment after graduating from the skills training," he said.

"There is a positive change in mindset about improving lifestyles and development in the villages and communities.

Meanwhile earlier on the Ministry of Employment had revealed that it had a total of 1,166 clients under the Tikina Work Ready Pool from rural areas nationwide.

A statement from the ministry revealed that allegations by workers of low wages and ill-treatment by overseas seasonal workers had attributed to the change in seasonal work focus to tikina or province based.