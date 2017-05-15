Master Award to determine cane payment

/ Front page / News

FIJI Sugar Corporation chief executive officer, Graham Clarke has clarified that the fourth cane payment would be determined by the conditions set under the Master Award.

Mr Clark said the award required that the fourth cane payment be based on all industry receipts and payments up to April 30, each year, with payment required as soon as practical thereafter. He said therefore, there was no delay in the fourth cane payment, labelling claims from the National Farmers Union relating to late payment as incorrect.

"Once assembled, this data is subject to review and audit by the auditors of the Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Sugar Industry Tribunal," he said. "Thereafter a recommendation is made to the Sugar Industry Tribunal for endorsement and publication as the fourth cane payment." Mr Clarke said he did not understand where any reference to a fourth cane payment of less than $10 per tonne originated from.

"The amount for the fourth cane payment will be determined based on the audited data described above and published by the Sugar Industry Tribunal," he said.

"Early speculation as to the amount of the fourth cane payment can only be described as misguided and confusing. FSC has certainly not announced a payment below $10 per tonne."

The NFU, in a statement said that according to the Master Awards, the payment should have been made four weeks before the cane crushing season.

"The Labasa Mill is scheduled to start the 2017 crushing season on 1st June but farmers do not have the funds to begin preparations for harvesting," NFU president Surendra Lal said.

Mr Lal said growers were already upset at being told that the fourth payment would be below $10 a tonne calling for a $20 a tonne payment.