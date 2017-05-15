God's love message for Mother's Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mothers perform an item during a Mother's Day church service at the Hanisi Mission Assemblies of God church in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MOTHER's Day was celebrated in some churches around the country yesterday, with the message of God's love preached from the pulpits just as how mothers love dearly.

The Christian Mission Fellowship International yesterday celebrated Mother's Day with women in the church leading the sermon with the message of love and hope just as Jesus died on the cross to save sinners.

In his closing sermon at the World Harvest Center in Kinoya, Nasinu, CMFI founder and president, Reverend Suliasi Kurulo shared the message of unity through love.

"Jesus died because he loved us, that we may also live for him. He died for us because of his love towards us," he said.

"Love must become the very foundation of everything that we do, we need to be filled and overflowing with the love of God, and when we are filled with the love of God, it dispels negativity."

Mr Kurulo said God's love does not discriminate, for the heart of Christianity was to forgive and love unconditionally.

"As we heard this morning, love is not a concept because God is love."