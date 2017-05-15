Fiji Time: 11:35 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cyclone alert for Rotuma

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, May 15, 2017

ROTUMA Island is on cyclone alert as Tropical Cyclone Ella tracks westwards lying just south of the island.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services office in Nadi, TC Ella would be located about 145km west-southwest of Rotuma at 9am today.

A tropical cyclone warning was issued for Rotuma as the Category 1 system tracks between Vanua Levu and the island.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track," the latest weather report stated.

"As of 3pm today (yesterday), TC Ella was located about 150km east of Rotuma.

"It is currently moving west-northwest at about 22km per hour. Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km per hour with momentary gusts of up to 100km per hour.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track at 15km per hour.

"Occasional showers, expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with few thunderstorms from tonight."

Mariners have also been warned to stay away from travelling in waters near Vanua Levu and Rotuma as the cyclone passes causing rough seas and moderate southeast swells.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)