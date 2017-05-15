Cyclone alert for Rotuma

/ Front page / News

ROTUMA Island is on cyclone alert as Tropical Cyclone Ella tracks westwards lying just south of the island.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services office in Nadi, TC Ella would be located about 145km west-southwest of Rotuma at 9am today.

A tropical cyclone warning was issued for Rotuma as the Category 1 system tracks between Vanua Levu and the island.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track," the latest weather report stated.

"As of 3pm today (yesterday), TC Ella was located about 150km east of Rotuma.

"It is currently moving west-northwest at about 22km per hour. Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km per hour with momentary gusts of up to 100km per hour.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track at 15km per hour.

"Occasional showers, expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with few thunderstorms from tonight."

Mariners have also been warned to stay away from travelling in waters near Vanua Levu and Rotuma as the cyclone passes causing rough seas and moderate southeast swells.