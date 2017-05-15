Prasad looks back

/ Front page / News

THIRTY years after Fiji's first coup, the National Federation Party (NFP) has called upon all parties and institutions to uphold the principles of democracy.

NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad said this meant working towards ensuring that the next general election would be credible, free and fair, where people would be allowed to cast their ballot without fear.

"30 years after the start of the coup culture in Fiji, we are still struggling to achieve true and genuine democracy that was first shattered on 14th May 1987," he said.

"This nation has not learnt the lesson that coups do irreparable damage to the economy and destroy the livelihood of many thousands of people. The four coups since May 14, 1987 have caused great hurt resulting in families being torn apart from their loved ones.

"The essence of democracy is to allow the people their right and freedom to choose the government they want. And if that government becomes underserving, then the people can exercise the right to vote them out in a free and fair election."

He said there was no other way in which a government can be changed or removed.

Prof Prasad said this was why it was vital that the right to freedom to choose and remove governments through a free and fair ballot must be upheld and respected at all times.

"We call on the international community to strictly monitor and ensure that processes comply with principles of electoral integrity.

"Change of governments peacefully through free and fair elections is the only guarantee for sustainable democracy and progress of Fiji."