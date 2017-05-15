Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says the rioting and assault on some Fijians of Indian descent on May 14, 1987 were the deliberate actions of selfish persons and he apologised for it.

"Many of them have been dealt with according to law.

"I pray that God Almighty will grant all those hurting the grace to forgive me. To you I say, I am sorry," he said.

Looking back 30 years, the former prime minister said he had on many occasions apologised publicly to Fijians of Indian descent and he continued to make reparations for 1987.

And as Fijians remembered the 30th anniversary of the events of Fiji's first coup yesterday, Mr Rabuka said he emphatically acknowledged that coups were not the way to resolve any type of national situation in a civilised society.

They however go directly against the very basic principles of human decency and rights and his Christian beliefs, he said.

"Fiji is at a crossroads and there are many wounds that need healing," Mr Rabuka said.

"It is important that our leaders are more responsible with their actions and works, to encourage and promote peace and goodwill amongst Fiji's religious and ethnic communities."

He reassured all minority religious and ethnic communities that SODELPA was committed to assuring their security in Fiji because they also belonged to Fiji with the indigenous Fijians.

"We respect and appreciate your contributions to Fiji.

"We want to work together with you for a more peaceful, prosperous Fiji."

Mr Rabuka added SODELPA would promote closer inter-ethnic cooperation, partnership and goodwill which would be the mainstay of a lasting peace that would prevent future political crises.

He, however, said he didn't start the coup culture in Fiji.