Floatsam and Jetsam

MANY employees are always trying to be in the good books of their bosses.

Beachcomber heard from a friend that an employee of a particular company arrived very early to work one day last weekend to let his boss know he was punctual to work even when he was not in office.

Beachcomber heard that this employee sent an email to his boss soon after he reached the office to inform his boss of the work he would do on that particular day.

However, throughout the day his boss never heard from him again until the afternoon.

Beachcomber heard that when questioned by his boss, the employee said he was at hospital because he was dehydrated and was having body ache as a result of a mountain climbing work trip he went to the previous day.

So, the boss accepted his explanation and let him continue with his work.

Unfortunately, his boss was only told of the truth when the employee was done for the day only to get a message from the cleaner that the employee was apparently sleeping on the office floor with all doors closed and the air conditioning full on.

So much for being a loyal employee.