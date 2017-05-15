Girmitiya women celebrated

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Entertainers, from left, Driti Lal, Shahinell Lal, Shajineel Lal and Desna Lal all dressed up during the Girmit Remembrance Day celebrations at the Fiji Museum in Suva

GIRMITIYA women whose arrival in Fiji made a huge impact on the country were celebrated across the country on a day when mothers across the world were also honoured.

While remembering the women at a celebration in Ba yesterday, Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment and Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar said Girmitiya women laid the foundation for Fijians of Indian descent when they arrived more than 100 years ago.

"In remembering the almost 14,000 Girmitiya women and child brought to Fiji from India, their story is something that we can only look back and wonder on how they survived and helped lay the foundation for the Fijians of Indian descent that carry on their legacy," he said.

"They were exposed to violence of all kinds but they were resilient and developed a strong bond that started from their sea journeys.

"On land they derived communities as part of labour gangs in our sugar cane fields.

"What should we remember most is that many of them did not have a choice and many did not have the strength to fight anymore and committed suicide while others suffered abuse."

He said the women were a strong reminder of hope and perseverance, which all Fijians were proud of.

The occasion was also celebrated in Rakiraki and Tavua.