A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future

Litia Cava
Monday, May 15, 2017

FOR any country to be mature and be focused on building a strong future it must first be able to recognise its history, says Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He highlighted this while speaking at the commemoration of the arrival of the first Girmitiya ship, the Leonidas, to Fiji 138 years ago.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said that May 14 was a historical day in Fiji for two things and that was the arrival of the first ship, the Leonidas, that brought the indentured labourers to Fiji and also the first military coup in 1987.

"You need to be able to recognise your history, you have to be able to recognise people who have contributed to history without politicking it," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Unfortunately, in Fiji for decades because of the fact that the Girmit system was part of the colonial system, our educational system, our syllabus actually crowded over the many struggles and issues faced by the Girmitiyas and their descendants.

The day also coincided with the Girmit women's day celebrations.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said women played a vital role in every society around the world.

The event also marked the inauguration of the cover and contents of the proposed publication of information on the Girmit for children and the general public which will be launched later next year.








