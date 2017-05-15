/ Front page / News

AT least 35 per cent of voters are still undecided which party to vote for or who should be prime minister, the latest Tebbutt Times poll revealed.

These are the voters who will be targeted by political parties in the 2018 National Election with three party leaders airing their concerns on these undecided voters.

In our last poll in February, there were 36 per cent undecided voters. While Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama still leads the pack with a 34 per cent rating, it is 10 per cent lower than our last research conducted in February this year.

However, Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has improved his rating from 11 per cent to 16 per cent while National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad has moved from less than 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The result of the PM popularity poll was emailed to all political parties last Friday.

No response has been received from the governing FijiFirst party.

People were asked on who they would prefer as PM if the national election was held.

"More than 40 per cent of the population is undecided or won't commit on the question of their preferred PM. This means the election remains wide open. We will work for every vote," Prof Prasad said.

"We believe that NFP will be a major player in the next election. We are playing to win, but even if we don't get a majority, we will have enough seats that any party wanting to be in government will have to join with us. We will only work with another party if that party respects and shares our vision and our values."

Mr Rabuka said the poll was consistent with the current public sentiment of discontent on issues that affect their daily lives and their need to express their rights as citizens.

"The last two polls suggest there is a paradigm shift in the current thinking by the people on who should govern them and how they want to be governed," he said.

Mr Rabuka said his concern was on the reason behind those voters who were undecided on who to choose and those who declined to answer the poll question

"I believe that our people should be able to express their views openly, without fear in a truly democratic country on the issues of concern to them.

"I urge the people of Fiji to continue to express themselves, courage is contagious, the more people express themselves, this encourages more people to have their say in the governance of this nation." He said the 2018 poll was an opportunity for the people to have their ultimate say in the governance of the nation.

"I urge them to take the opportunity now, in the lead-up to the elections, to listen to as many political parties as they can, and to make their minds up on how they wish to be governed.

"The political rights to choose and elect the government their choice, in free and fair elections, is a universally recognised fundamental human rights, the people of Fiji must claim and manifest for themselves."

FLP leader and former PM, Mahendra Chaudhry said Mr Rabuka had made gains but needed to redouble his efforts to get within the striking distance.

"But what is significant is the large number of undecided voters. This has remained constant since the last poll in February. It indicates that our people are in search of a more dynamic leader with a clear vision to bail Fiji out of its current morass."