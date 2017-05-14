Call to respect and value our mothers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa during a forum in the North. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:36PM MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has called on Fijians to give mothers the invaluable gift of their time and attention today and every day in tune with the endless gift of motherhood.

In a statement Ms Vuiniwaqa said urged all to continuously remember that it is when we don't need our mothers anymore that they need us the most.

"For our nation, let today be an awakening call for all Fijian children, both young and adult, to respect our mothers and to give them that care and protection that they nurtured us with," she said.