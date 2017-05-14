Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Monday 15 May

Call to respect and value our mothers

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 7:36PM MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has called on Fijians to give mothers the invaluable gift of their time and attention today and every day in tune with the endless gift of motherhood.

 In a statement Ms Vuiniwaqa said urged all to continuously remember that it is when we don't need our mothers anymore that they need us the most.

"For our nation, let today be an awakening call for all Fijian children, both young and adult, to respect our mothers and to give them that care and protection that they nurtured us with," she said.








