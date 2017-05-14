Day to highlight critical components of family

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM THE International Day of Families aims to reinvigorate national initiatives and policies geared towards the strengthening of the family unit as a core building block of society by highlighting critical components of family in its annual themes.

In her official address for the special day Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said over the past two decades or so, these annual themes have covered ageing, work-family balance, fatherhood, poverty, health, inter-generational solidarity and other issues that continued to impact on the family unit in these changing times.

"The International Day of Families therefore aims to reinvigorate national initiatives and policies geared towards the strengthening of the family unit as a core building block of society by highlighting critical components of family in its annual themes," she said.

International Family Day will be observed tomorrow in Fiji.