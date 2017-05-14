TC Ella downgraded to Cat 1

Update: 6:19PM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella has been downgraded to a Category One system.
The cyclone
which continues to track westwards was located about 150 kilometers east of
Rotuma at 3pm today.
According to the
Fiji Meteorological Services Nadi office, a cyclone warning remains in force
for Rotuma and is anticipated to pass just south of the island.
On this track
the cyclone is expected to bring damaging gale force winds over the island
tonight.
"TC Ella is
predicted to maintain a westward track at 15km/hr (about 8 knots) and expected
to be located at about 25km south-southeast of Rotuma at 9pm tonight and about
145km west-southwest of Rotuma at 9am tomorrow," a statement from the weather
office stated.
"For Rotuma,
expect strong southeast winds of an average speed of 45km/hr and momentary
gusts to 80km/hr, expected to increase to damaging gale force winds of 65km/hr
gusting to 90km/hr from tonight.
"Occasional
showers, expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with few
thunderstorms from tonight. Rough seas and moderate southeast swells.
"Expect high
seas with moderate to heavy swells from tonight."