Fiji Time: 12:06 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

TC Ella downgraded to Cat 1

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 6:19PM TROPICAL Cyclone Ella has been downgraded to a Category One system.

The cyclone which continues to track westwards was located about 150 kilometers east of Rotuma at 3pm today.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services Nadi office, a cyclone warning remains in force for Rotuma and is anticipated to pass just south of the island.

On this track the cyclone is expected to bring damaging gale force winds over the island tonight.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track at 15km/hr (about 8 knots) and expected to be located at about 25km south-southeast of Rotuma at 9pm tonight and about 145km west-southwest of Rotuma at 9am tomorrow," a statement from the weather office stated.

"For Rotuma, expect strong southeast winds of an average speed of 45km/hr and momentary gusts to 80km/hr, expected to increase to damaging gale force winds of 65km/hr gusting to 90km/hr from tonight.

"Occasional showers, expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with few thunderstorms from tonight. Rough seas and moderate southeast swells.

"Expect high seas with moderate to heavy swells from tonight."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salary for civil servants
  2. Rabuka rises
  3. 7s star in the making
  4. Hospital likened to garage
  5. Biman: A-G's call is 'unfortunate'
  6. The Marines of Dravuwalu
  7. Joe's mark remains
  8. Miss National Hire crowned Miss Nausori
  9. 50 give their all for final cut
  10. Joy as Ella passes

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  4. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)