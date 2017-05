/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prema Wati 67, at the Girmit Remembrance Day and Mother?s Day celebration in Ba this afternoon. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 6:00PM GIRMITIYA women day was celebrated today in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

The women were honoured for their contribution to the Girmitiya movement which changed the course of history in Fiji.

Local Government minister Parveen Kumar said the Girmitiya women were pioneers who suffered abuse and hardship that paved the way for Fijians of Indian descent today.

He said all Girmitiyas would be proud of the legacy that they started more than 100 years ago.