Miss National Hire crowned Miss Nausori

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Miss Nausori Vitila Sirivalu after her crowning last night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:51PM MISS National Hire Vitila Sirivalu was crowned the Vodafone Miss Nausori at Syria park last night.

The 22-year-old from Naisaumua village in Tailevu who also won the Miss Social Media award will go on to represent Nausori town in the Miss Fiji Pageant later this year.

The other special awards recipients are:

Miss Personality-Miss Wilderness Amusement and Rides: Nitika Shankar

Miss Best Traditional & Miss Best Sarong - Miss Nausori Town Council: Sonali Prasad

Miss Best Dressed: Miss Infinity Events Group Fiji : Shital Singh

Miss Best Talent: Miss Alvins Electrical : Anishma Lal

Miss Best Research: Miss Professional Security Services: Adi Mieva Vuniwai