Paris 7s: Fiji through to cup quarters

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s side has made it into the cup quarter finals of the Paris 7s leg of the HSBC 7s Series after thrashing Russia 54‑0 and later defeating Australia 31‑14 in their final pool game.

They will take on Scotland at 8:28pm today after beating South Africa in its first pool match last night.

In the second quarterfinal, England takes on USA at 8.50pm followed by South Africa versus Samoa at 9.12pm and in the last quarterfinal at 9.34pm New Zealand faces hosts France.

The cup semifinals will be played at 12.18am tomorrow while the final will be played at 3.33am.








