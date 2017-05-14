Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Monday 15 May

PM attends Belt and Road Forum

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 5:23PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is leading a delegation to the Belt and Road Forum which primarily looks at strengthening the trade and people's relations between China and her traditional trade countries that once formed the "Silk Road" trade routes.

Mr Bainimarama joins leaders from 57 countries who are at the forum that opened today in Beijing, China.

While the forum looks at strengthening this old relations, it looks at opening and developing existing relations with other countries including small developing states like Fiji.

Whilst in China, the Prime Minister will hold talks with China's President Xi Jinping and with other senior government officials.








