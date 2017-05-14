New ECE block for Nadrala

Update: 5:07PM A NEW Early Childhood Education (ECE) block at Nadrala Sangam School was opened by the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy on Friday last week.
"The most important investment for
securing a prosperous future is to invest in our children. We believe that
Early Childhood Education is the cornerstone to the success of any Education
system," Dr Reddy said.
"It is the
foundation and plays a vital role in cementing the education journey of one's
life. This strong foundation will eventually lead to a strong society and
nation," he said.
He reiterated on the commitment of the current Government
towards the Education sector and the Ministry towards the development of
infrastructure facilities in the schools.
Meanwhile School President, Marimuttu Pillay said it was a
very proud moment for the Nadrala Sangam family and Nadrala settlement to honor
and witness the opening of Nadrala Sangam Kindergarten.
This centre is an addition to the 894
ECE Centres established nationwide.
Nadrala
Sangam School is located about 13 km from Sigatoka Town, in the interior of Nadroga
and has a roll of 69 students.