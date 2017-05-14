New ECE block for Nadrala

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy officially opens the new ECE Block at Nadrala Sangam school. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:07PM A NEW Early Childhood Education (ECE) block at Nadrala Sangam School was opened by the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy on Friday last week.

"The most important investment for securing a prosperous future is to invest in our children. We believe that Early Childhood Education is the cornerstone to the success of any Education system," Dr Reddy said.

"It is the foundation and plays a vital role in cementing the education journey of one's life. This strong foundation will eventually lead to a strong society and nation," he said.

He reiterated on the commitment of the current Government towards the Education sector and the Ministry towards the development of infrastructure facilities in the schools.

Meanwhile School President, Marimuttu Pillay said it was a very proud moment for the Nadrala Sangam family and Nadrala settlement to honor and witness the opening of Nadrala Sangam Kindergarten.

This centre is an addition to the 894 ECE Centres established nationwide.

Nadrala Sangam School is located about 13 km from Sigatoka Town, in the interior of Nadroga and has a roll of 69 students.