Grants for sugar cane cooperatives

Update: 4:56PM THE Fijian Government will be awarding grants to twenty-one cooperatives in the cane belt areas of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu tomorrow.
A release by Government says it is committed to revive
the sugar industry by addressing factors affecting its growth.
The lack of technology used in farms and high
harvesting costs due to labour shortage has slowed down the growth of the
industry.
Recognizing the need for farm
mechanization, shortage of labour and high harvesting costs paid by the
farmers, Government has allocated a total of $2 million to meet partial
payments for the procurement
of mechanical harvesters by registered Cane Farmer Cooperatives during the 2017
crushing season.
The balance is funded by the
Fiji Development Bank through loans.
To this end the venue for the
signing of the Grant Agreements between the Government and the respective Cane Farmer
Cooperatives are:
Viti Levu Cane
Farmer Cooperatives:
Date :
Monday 15th May, 2017
Venue : Conference Room,
Ministry of Sugar Industry, Sugar House, Lautoka
Time : 10:00am
Vanua Levu Cane
Farmer Cooperatives:
Date :
Tuesday 16th May, 2017
Venue : Conference Room,
Commissioner Northern, Labasa
Time : 10:00am