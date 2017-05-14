Grants for sugar cane cooperatives

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:56PM THE Fijian Government will be awarding grants to twenty-one cooperatives in the cane belt areas of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu tomorrow.

A release by Government says it is committed to revive the sugar industry by addressing factors affecting its growth.

The lack of technology used in farms and high harvesting costs due to labour shortage has slowed down the growth of the industry.

Recognizing the need for farm mechanization, shortage of labour and high harvesting costs paid by the farmers, Government has allocated a total of $2 million to meet partial payments for the procurement of mechanical harvesters by registered Cane Farmer Cooperatives during the 2017 crushing season.

The balance is funded by the Fiji Development Bank through loans.

To this end the venue for the signing of the Grant Agreements between the Government and the respective Cane Farmer Cooperatives are:

Viti Levu Cane Farmer Cooperatives:

Date : Monday 15th May, 2017

Venue : Conference Room, Ministry of Sugar Industry, Sugar House, Lautoka

Time : 10:00am

Vanua Levu Cane Farmer Cooperatives:

Date : Tuesday 16th May, 2017

Venue : Conference Room, Commissioner Northern, Labasa

Time : 10:00am