Workshop on aquaculture

+ Enlarge this image Participants with PA Naitasiri, DS Fisheries and course facilitators after the six days workshop at FTC in Colo-i-Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:40PM PARTICIPANTS at an aquaculture workshop were encouraged to knock on doors to gain assistance so that they are able to fulfill all the requirements needed in order to run a successful business.

In closing the workshop yesterday (May 13), Principal Administrator (Naitasiri) Koroka Balemaiwai told the 10 participants that there is an abundance of resources but very little or poor planning and management of them.

"Strengthening livelihoods is the key word and Government is trying it's best to assist farmers by empowering them and helping them earn their living as well," Mr Balemaiwai said.

"I am grateful that the Ministry of Fisheries has engaged you for the past few days in learning more about aquaculture as a source of income," he said.

The six day workshop which was conducted at the Forestry Training Centre in Colo-i-Suva gave them the opportunity to learn more about aquaculture and how to run it as a business.

Participants at the workshop were also handed their certificates on financial literature which was also part of their training.

Members of the public who want to learn more on aquaculture as a source of livelihood and food security can contact their nearest fisheries station for further advice and information.