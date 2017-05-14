Fiji to assist Vietnam

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Ruveni Nadalo and the National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:25PM FIJI is privileged to host the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) this year and stands ready to assist Vietnam in the preparation of the next APPF Forum that will be held in Vietnam in January, 2018.

Deputy Speaker Ruveni Nadalo said this while officially handing over the Presidency of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) to Vietnam in a special ceremony held in Hon Chi Mihn City.

"It was with honour and great pride that we had set out to prepare ourselves in hosting the forum of such magnitude and stature. In hosting this international event in January of this year, delegates were able to witness first hand our renowned hospitality and what we offered to the forum on raising awareness on issues of commonality to the region," Mr Nadalo said.

Meanwhile on behalf of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said Vietnam is proud to serve as the APPF chair and hosting the 26th annual meeting of the APPF in 2018, adding that the Vietnamese legislature highly appreciates activities as well as the agenda of the forum.

The forum has contributed to strengthening friendship and cooperation between/among regional parliaments, cementing the dialogue mechanism, facilitating exchanges among parliamentarians, and upholding the role of parliaments in addressing regional issues, ensuring peace and sustainable development, she emphasized.