Fiji to assist Vietnam

Update: 3:25PM FIJI is privileged to host the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) this year and stands ready to assist Vietnam in the preparation of the next APPF Forum that will be held in Vietnam in January, 2018.
Deputy
Speaker Ruveni Nadalo said this while officially handing over the Presidency of
the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) to Vietnam in a special ceremony
held in Hon Chi Mihn City.
"It was
with honour and great pride that we had set out to prepare ourselves in hosting
the forum of such magnitude and stature. In hosting this international event in
January of this year, delegates were able to witness first hand our renowned
hospitality and what we offered to the forum on raising awareness on issues of
commonality to the region," Mr Nadalo said.
Meanwhile on
behalf of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said
Vietnam is proud to serve as the APPF chair and hosting the 26th annual meeting
of the APPF in 2018, adding that the Vietnamese legislature highly appreciates
activities as well as the agenda of the forum.
The forum
has contributed to strengthening friendship and cooperation between/among
regional parliaments, cementing the dialogue mechanism, facilitating exchanges
among parliamentarians, and upholding the role of parliaments in addressing
regional issues, ensuring peace and sustainable development, she emphasized.