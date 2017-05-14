Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji to assist Vietnam

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 3:25PM FIJI is privileged to host the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) this year and stands ready to assist Vietnam in the preparation of the next APPF Forum that will be held in Vietnam in January, 2018.

Deputy Speaker Ruveni Nadalo said this while officially handing over the Presidency of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) to Vietnam in a special ceremony held in Hon Chi Mihn City.

"It was with honour and great pride that we had set out to prepare ourselves in hosting the forum of such magnitude and stature. In hosting this international event in January of this year, delegates were able to witness first hand our renowned hospitality and what we offered to the forum on raising awareness on issues of commonality to the region," Mr Nadalo said.

Meanwhile on behalf of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said Vietnam is proud to serve as the APPF chair and hosting the 26th annual meeting of the APPF in 2018, adding that the Vietnamese legislature highly appreciates activities as well as the agenda of the forum.

The forum has contributed to strengthening friendship and cooperation between/among regional parliaments, cementing the dialogue mechanism, facilitating exchanges among parliamentarians, and upholding the role of parliaments in addressing regional issues, ensuring peace and sustainable development, she emphasized.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salary for civil servants
  2. Rabuka rises
  3. 7s star in the making
  4. Hospital likened to garage
  5. Biman: A-G's call is 'unfortunate'
  6. The Marines of Dravuwalu
  7. Joe's mark remains
  8. Miss National Hire crowned Miss Nausori
  9. 50 give their all for final cut
  10. Joy as Ella passes

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  4. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)