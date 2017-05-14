Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Monday 15 May

Tough being a national rep: Gukirewa

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 3:15PM BABY Pearls mid court player Elenoa Gukirewa knows the challenge of playing in a national team and has advised fellow players to enjoy every game as they prepare for the International Secondary School Netball challenge next week.

The Kabariki Kadavu lass said its tough being a national rep because of the commitments that they have.

"I wasn't interested in playing netball until one of my coaches back in primary school told me to try it out.

"She encouraged me to play and that's how I continued to pursue my love for netball.

"I started to play during the club games every weekend and the best thing about playing netball is enjoying the game and also participating and learning new skills from team mates," Gukirewa said.








