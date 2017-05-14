U19 grooming girls for championship

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:11PM THE Fiji Secondary School Under-19 team is confident that they will expose their raw talented players for the International Secondary Netball challenge on Tuesday.

The team had their church service at the Tamavua Village Methodist Church yesterday.

Coach Josua Qalo said they have some girls who've experienced in playing international tournaments.

"Some of the girls have traveled to New Zealand and Malaysia for the same tournament and we have more new players and this is an exposure for them.

"This is a new pathway for them to look forward to and also prepare them for next year's tournament and develop our raw players for the near future tournaments.

"We grooming the girls for the next championship but if luck is in our side we hopeful that some of our girls will get selected for the national under-21 team," Qalo said