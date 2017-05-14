Fiji Time: 12:06 AM on Monday 15 May

Cyclone alert for Rotuma

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, May 14, 2017

Update: 3:09PM A TROPICAL cyclone warning is now in force for Rotuma.

The warning was imposed after Tropical Cyclone Ella continues to track westwards and is expected to pass just south of the island. 

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, TC Ella is expected to cause damaging gale force winds over Rotuma early tomorrow morning.

As of 6am today, the cyclone was located about 410kilometers east southeast of the island.

The cyclone has been forecasted to maintain a westward track and expected to be located about 50km directly south of Rotuma at 9am tomorrow.








