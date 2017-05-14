Cyclone alert for Rotuma

Update: 3:09PM A TROPICAL cyclone warning is now in force for Rotuma.
The warning was imposed
after Tropical Cyclone Ella continues to track westwards and is expected to
pass just south of the island.
According to the Fiji
Meteorological Services, TC Ella is expected to cause damaging gale force winds
over Rotuma early tomorrow morning.
As of 6am today, the
cyclone was located about 410kilometers east southeast of the island.
The cyclone has been
forecasted to maintain a westward track and expected to be located about 50km
directly south of Rotuma at 9am tomorrow.