Farmer queries ginger fund timing

THE change in Government's financial year should not impact the disbursement of financial grant assistance to farmers, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He clarified this after an issue raised by a farmer of Tailevu during the government budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou yesterday. The farmer claimed they usually had issues accessing the amount allocated for ginger farmers.

The farmer said that when they went to seek assistance from the Agriculture Ministry during the first four months of the year, they were usually advised that they could not access the fund because the financial year began in August.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government allocated a sum of $76 million in its annual budget to the Ministry of Agriculture and ginger had an allocation of $800,000.

He said that special allocations had also been made for different crop commodities.

"Somebody from the Ministry of Agriculture is not doing their job in getting the disbursement on time," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Even if you need the funds in September just because the financial year begins August 1, it does not mean that they don't have any funds available, it is just they need to do their documentation on time."

Close to 90 people were part of the government consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou yesterday.