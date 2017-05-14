Hospital likened to garage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tailevu North Women's Organisation President, Liga Saro asking a question during the Government's budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou, Tailevu yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

A CITIZEN yesterday said going to the Korovou Hospital was like sitting in a garage. Liga Saro, 65, made this known during the government budget consultation at Tailevu North College yesterday.

While questioning Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Ms Saro said the hospital infrastructure had deteriorated over the years and no maintenance work had been done in order to address it.

"If you go now to the hospital and find out the administration, the dental clinic and the children's ward, we were born here and that building has been sitting there for years," Ms Saro said.

"And can you take a look at it sir, it's not something like you've been sitting in your own office with the Ministry of Health here in Korovou serving approximately 24,000 people and the office is not good, the dental department is not good and everything else about it is like sitting in a garage."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the concerns raised and said the consultation served to listen to the concerns raised by the public.

He also assured Ms Saro he would ensure that the issue highlighted would be addressed in the Health Ministry's budget.