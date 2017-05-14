Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Salary for civil servants

Litia Cava
Sunday, May 14, 2017

NO real market approach has been set in Fiji for the salary of civil servants, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He highlighted this while responding to a question made during the government budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou yesterday. It was asked if Government planned to increase the salary for Fijian teachers considering the work that they did.

"We are doing an overall review in salaries throughout Fiji for all civil servants so the teachers are also included in that too," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He said the comparison in salary with the private sector which started last year had also been taken into account.

"One thing of course that has failed to happen in Fiji for civil service is that there has been no real market approach with civil servants' salary.

"You know, trade unions usually say 'give everybody a pay rise' and it does not work that way because of course there are some good teachers and there are some bad teachers."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum added there should be a distinction for rewarding workers in conjunction with their qualification and Government hoped to improve on this issue in its next budget announcement.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Salary for civil servants
  2. Rabuka rises
  3. 7s star in the making
  4. Hospital likened to garage
  5. Biman: A-G's call is 'unfortunate'
  6. The Marines of Dravuwalu
  7. Joe's mark remains
  8. Miss National Hire crowned Miss Nausori
  9. 50 give their all for final cut
  10. Joy as Ella passes

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  4. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)