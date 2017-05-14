Salary for civil servants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum speaking during the Government budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou, Tailevu yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

NO real market approach has been set in Fiji for the salary of civil servants, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He highlighted this while responding to a question made during the government budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou yesterday. It was asked if Government planned to increase the salary for Fijian teachers considering the work that they did.

"We are doing an overall review in salaries throughout Fiji for all civil servants so the teachers are also included in that too," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He said the comparison in salary with the private sector which started last year had also been taken into account.

"One thing of course that has failed to happen in Fiji for civil service is that there has been no real market approach with civil servants' salary.

"You know, trade unions usually say 'give everybody a pay rise' and it does not work that way because of course there are some good teachers and there are some bad teachers."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum added there should be a distinction for rewarding workers in conjunction with their qualification and Government hoped to improve on this issue in its next budget announcement.