Call to reject Bills

AS Rotumans gathered in large numbers to celebrate Rotuma Day yesterday, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Government to recognise the rights of the Rotuman people.

He said he recognised the indigenous people of Rotuma as distinct people with their own language.

"Rotuma is administratively incorporated into Fiji as a dependency, with some measure of autonomy given to local government in the current Rotuma Act where the Rotuma Island Council can make regulations for the island, unlike the proposed Rotuma Bill where the Minister for Rotuma Affairs will make the regulations for the island." Mr Rabuka said.

"However, the majority of the chiefs and people of Rotuma have rejected the Government's attempt to disenfranchise them and their chiefs through the two Rotuma Bills first tabled in Parliament in 2015 and I urge respect for their decision and submission on the Bill."

He has also called on the removal of the Rotuma Bills suggesting it should be re-drafted to include the input of the Rotuman people and their representatives.

"The legal relationship between the island and people of Rotuma and Fiji requires more discussion, in particular given the imposition of laws without the free, prior and informed consent of the indigenous people of Rotuma, as may be done through Bills 6 and 7 of 2015.

"This raises the issue of the right to self-determination of the indigenous people of Rotuma and the party is of the view that the people of Rotuma should decide for themselves their future, and to be governed by laws and systems that are in line with their culture and traditions," he added.