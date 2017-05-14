Fiji Time: 12:06 AM on Monday 15 May

TC Ella moves away

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, May 14, 2017

TROPICAL Cyclone Ella no longer poses a threat to Fiji.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service office in Nadi, a tropical cyclone alert that was previously in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled as TC Ella moves away from the group.

The weather office stated that as of 6am yesterday, TC Ella was located about 285km north-northeast of Cikobia.

"TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie directly far north of Vanua Levu from the early hours of Sunday," a statement from the weather office said.

"On this track it is expected to lie about 230km north of Cikobia at midnight tonight (yesterday) and about 240km north-northwest of Cikobia at midday tomorrow (today).

Though damaging gale force winds are no longer expected for the northern parts of the country, the Fiji Meteorological Service confirms a strong wind warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Northern Lau group.

Meanwhile, mariners have also been advised to take extra precautionary measures.








