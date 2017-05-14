Rotuma Day revitalises dying mother tongue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of Juju district perform a traditional Rotuman dance during the Rotuma Day celebration at Furnival Park in Toorak on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

WITH close to 10,000 Rotumans living here in Fiji, the Fiji-Rotuma Association is worried that half of the population are not familiar with their own mother tongue.

Association chairman Pasirio Furivai said the Rotuma Day celebration was an opportunity for young Rotumans who did not speak their mother tongue to interact with other Rotumans, giving them a chance to learn the language.

With the theme, "Row forward Rotuma, a new era dawns", the people of Rotuma have been encouraged to continue to teach their children and young ones the language for fear that it would soon become extinct.

"Every year I talk about the critical situation the language is in, on Rotuma Island we have about 2000 people, in Fiji we have about 10,000 Rotumans however, half of those do not speak the language and so getting together every year is a very important event for us, because we get to revive our culture," Mr Furivai said.

"We also engage our children in poetry, chanting, dancing and songs which is also a way of helping them speak the language and to understand their culture."

He said the celebration was also a platform to raise money which would be used to build a cultural centre that could be accessed by Rotumans in knowing more about their culture and tradition.

He said there was no specific target set for the amount of money that was to be raised this year, but more importantly was to give Rotumans a chance to meet up and share experiences.

The celebration also included the inaugural yam competition.