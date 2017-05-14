Fiji Time: 12:06 AM on Monday 15 May

A night to appreciate 'essence' of artistes

Mere Naleba
Sunday, May 14, 2017

MUSIC is the essence of life, thus the need to recognise the efforts put in by musicians and artistes in composing songs.

These were the words of Fiji Performing Rights Association chairman Eremasi Tamanisau during the FPRA awards night held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

The event featured 15 awards with the newest addition being the Tom Mawi Guitar Award which had the winner walking away with a Taylor brand guitar.

Association director Laisa Vulakoro said months of preparation became a reality last night with everyone happy with the outcome.

"Everyone her,e they're excited and enjoying themselves. It's lovely to see everyone dressed up, because this is one night in the year where people are dressed up and come and witness and also show their appreciation to those involved in the music industry here in Fiji," Vulakoro said.

"For us musicians this is one time that we get to celebrate their achievements."

She said the awards night was an occasion where Fijians could freely dance, sing along and enjoy the company of many musicians whose music and voices they only heard on the airwaves.

"Every year, we prepare well way in advance because we don't want our clients disappointed, and every year the awards night gets better," she said.








