Joy as Ella passes

VILLAGERS in remote part of the North breathed a collective sigh of relief following the cancellation of Tropical Cyclone Ella warnings. The cyclone had been forecast to hit the North yesterday.

Yacata Village headman Peni Qusa said they enjoyed good weather yesterday with people happy to go out to fish and gather seafood for Mother's Day celebrations today.

Mr Qusa said men in the village went to their farms yesterday to pull root crops for Mother's Day.

"We are relieved that the cyclone has passed us and we can now resume our lives normally again," he said. "The whole village is now focused on Mother's Day."

Headman of Namama Village in Macuata Iliesa Nakete said the villagers were grateful and thankful to God for allowing TC Ella to pass their village and the North without any damage.

Mr Nakete said people in the village were talking about families who were still living in tents in other parts of Vanua Levu.

"We are glad to know that they will not be suffering the wrath of TC Ella during this Mother's Day," he said.

Headman of Naweni Village in Cakaudrove Osea Ragoleya said villagers were holding their breath wishing TC Ella could just pass by especially after the village felt the full brunt of Severe TC Winston last year.

He said eight families in Naweni were still living in tents.