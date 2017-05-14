50 give their all for final cut

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maleli Lewalewa performs during the Kaila! Star Search audition at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE final auditions for the Kaila! Star Search competition ended on a high note as judges narrowed down the search to 25 finalists.

The final 25 who will be part of the show leading up to the Hibiscus Festival in August will be na­m­ed during a joint press conference by Fiji Times Ltd and the Hibiscus Event Group Inc.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said 50 artistes, which included singers and dancers, were called in for a close audition.

"The close audition is for us to select the final 25 which will now be part of the show. We were very impressed with how those in the top 50 gave all their best. It was very exciting to see young talents," Vakadewavosa explained.

"To actually see that more people are now taking their talents seriously specially in singing and dancing is just amazing."

He said the selection for the final 25 would be very strict, as the organisers were now trying to revamp the competition.

"We are looking at raising the level for the show this year, and that is why we are very strict with the selection," he said.