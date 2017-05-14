Gift to mum

/ Front page / News

THE growing number of mothers in old-age care facilities and on the streets in Fiji is heartbreaking, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

In her official Mother's Day address, she said their stories bore the heartache of a bond lost when the child became materially independent or merely indifferent to the challenges of looking after their own mothers.

Mrs Vuniwaqa has therefore called on Fijians to give mothers the invaluable gift of their time and attention today and every day.

"In that spirit, today let us urge our children to continuously remember that it is when we don't need our mothers anymore that they need us the most," she said.

She has also called on Fijian children to let this day be an awakening to respect mothers and give them the care and protection with which they had nurtured us.

"Let's give our mothers the invaluable gift of our time and attention today and every day in tune with the endless gift of motherhood.

"In doing this let's not let the day overshadow the real essence and spirit of Mothers' Day; a celebration of life, love and caregiving which must be a constant beacon in a child's life.

"Today marks a special day for families around the world, a day to officially recognise the contribution of our mothers in our lives and to society as a whole; a day to celebrate motherhood and all the love, joy, hardships and challenges that come with it."

Last year the ministry revealed of the 169 residents in the three state homes in the North, West and Central divisions, 72 were women.