Grip of a dengue 'outbreak'

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 1000 cases of dengue fever have been recorded so far in the country and we are in the grip of an outbreak, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.

While the ministry was making every effort to address the issue, she said the onus was also on the public to do their bit in fighting the fever.

"It is very serious and it is a killer," Ms Akbar said.

"There are a lot of things we in the ministry are doing like the Fight the Bite campaign.

"We have spraying programs for rural communities at the moment and this is being done in co-operation with the municipal councils. These are continuing and are on-going.

"But at the end of the day, it is important for the public to also do its part.

"We will not be able to go into individual homes and compounds and collect and dispose of rubbish and destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

"The public can come on board and start by cleaning their own compounds and getting rid of mosquito breeding areas by cleaning drains and gutters and anything that can hold water, especially in the Central Division because it receives a lot of rain."

Ms Akbar said that another issue that was possibly contributing to the high number of reported cases was when people presented themselves quite late after contracting the illness.

"Should anyone feel they are coming down with dengue and experiencing high fever, they should immediately make their way to the nearest health centre for treatment and advice.

"We are urging people to do this because we have noted people coming forward pretty late or when they are in the advanced stages of dengue."