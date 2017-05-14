Rabuka rises

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION political parties are gaining support ahead of the 2018 polls.

That's the view of University of the South Pacific academic and economist Dr Neelesh Gounder following the release of the latest Tebbutt Times Poll which has revealed that while Prime Minister and FijiFirst leader, Voreqe Bainimarama maintains his lead as the preferred choice for prime minister, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party (NFP) leader, Professor Biman Prasad's support have also increased significantly.

Analysing the results of the poll conducted this week, Dr Gounder said compared with the February opinion poll on the preferred choice of the PM if the country was to have an election tomorrow, both opposition leaders had come out strongly in relative to Mr Bainimarama.

"In particular, Sitiveni Rabuka has gained 5 percentage points. Biman Prasad has also shown improvement in his support for prime minister from 1 to 3 per cent," Dr Gounder said.

"It seems the opposition is clearly on the rise."

He said although the PM still led the ratings, the May poll showed a 10 per cent decline in his approval.

"More noticeably, this decrease is mainly due to a 7 per cent fall in his approval from Fijians of Indian descent.

"Once again, the poll predicts a significant proportion as unsure.

"This certainly creates a level of uncertainty at this stage. However, it will be interesting to see how this particular rating emerges as we move closer to the elections."

New Zealand-based political sociologist Prof Steven Ratuva said the poll results showed the gap between Mr Bainimarama and Mr Rabuka had narrowed.

"This is the closest poll result we have had so far and it shows that within three months, the gap between Mr Rabuka and Mr Bainimarama narrowed from 33 to 18 per cent," Prof Ratuva said.

He said the fact that Mr Rabuka was gaining and Mr Bainimarama was losing ground would make the election very close and unpredictable.

"It appears that Mr Rabuka's strategies maybe working, despite initial opposition to his leadership and for FijiFirst, being incumbent can create complacency over time and restrategising is needed."

He said a better picture could be seen after a few more polls over a longer period of time as the general elections got closer.

"Perhaps a poll on preferred political parties may also give things a more complete picture."

In the survey, that was conducted by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher Tebbutt Research between May 8-12, 2017, a total of 1003 eligible voters nationwide were asked: If there was an election held in Fiji tomorrow, who would you prefer to see succeed as prime minister?

In the poll where respondents were asked openly and could suggest any person they wished, Mr Bainimarama was the top pick.

The FijiFirst leader registered 34 per cent support compared with 44 per cent in the February poll.

On the other hand, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka has gradually climbed up a notch in his rating as the preferred choice for prime minister for Fiji.

Mr Rabuka registered 16 per cent support in the Tebbutt-Times poll's second survey conducted this week.

In the February survey this year, Mr Rabuka polled 11 per cent support.

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad's support also increased in the May poll.

Prof Prasad registered a 3 per cent support in the new results compared with less than 1 per cent in the February poll.