Minister highlights climate change at seminar

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 7:05PM THE Fijian Parliament is taking action towards the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing climate change.

Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden highlighted this during the Regional Seminar on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for the Parliaments in the Asia-Pacific Region held in Ho Chi Minh City (Viet Nam) from May 11 -13.

She said climate change is one of the greatest challenges ever to face our island nation and taking action is in the national interest and requires a collaborative approach where the Parliament needs to align to the National effort of addressing SDG 13.

"Our Parliament has progressed this particularly on SDG 5, which is to ?achieve gender equality and empower all Women and Girls?. Our current Standing Orders require a gender-based analysis to be used by Parliamentary Committees when scrutinising Legislation or undertaking their oversight functions (Standing Order 110 (2)."








