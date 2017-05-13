Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Public contributions important: AG

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 6:47PM GOVERNMENT Ministers will sit together this Monday to discuss and elaborate on the 2018-2019 National Budget.

The  Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while conducting the Government budget consultations at Korovou in Tailevu said that contributions and suggestions made by members of the public was important as it would assist in the compliment of the national budget.

Issues highlighted today included the status Government infrastructures, forms of assistance offered by government and also some suggestions on how government can improve on its service delivery.

About 90 people attended the budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)