Public contributions important: AG

Update: 6:47PM GOVERNMENT Ministers will sit together this Monday to discuss and elaborate on the 2018-2019 National Budget.
The Attorney-General and Minister for
Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while conducting the Government budget
consultations at Korovou in Tailevu said that contributions and suggestions made by members of the
public was important as it would assist in the compliment of the national
budget.
Issues highlighted today included the status
Government infrastructures, forms of assistance offered by government and also
some suggestions on how government can improve on its service delivery.
About 90 people attended the budget consultation at
Tailevu North College in Korovou today.