Public contributions important: AG

Update: 6:47PM GOVERNMENT Ministers will sit together this Monday to discuss and elaborate on the 2018-2019 National Budget.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while conducting the Government budget consultations at Korovou in Tailevu said that contributions and suggestions made by members of the public was important as it would assist in the compliment of the national budget.

Issues highlighted today included the status Government infrastructures, forms of assistance offered by government and also some suggestions on how government can improve on its service delivery.

About 90 people attended the budget consultation at Tailevu North College in Korovou today.