USP, Ernst & Young host career event

+ Enlarge this image Participants and facilitators of the EY-SOAF Joint Horizon Event 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:42PM A CAREER event for final year accounting students was hosted by the University of the South Pacific's (USP) School of Accounting and Finance (SOAF) together with Ernst & Young (EY).

This initiative with a Chartered Accounting Firm is the first of its kind for the School which provided a valuable platform for students to engage in meaningful discussions with EY staff and their USP mentors regarding future career paths in various fields including Accounting and Financial Reporting, Audit and Assurance, Business Advisory Services, Tax Advisory services and Risk Advisory services.

Steven Pickering, Country Managing Partner of EY Fiji said "We are thankful to USP School of Accounting and Finance for this opportunity to engage with future practitioners and leaders in a fun and meaningful way; to build on what they have learnt in terms of critical thinking, planning, ethics and applying accounting principles and to provide some encouragement and personal perspectives on work life balance and possible career paths."

Meanwhile Dr Nacanieli Rika, Acting Head of SOAF said the School is committed to being a regional centre for academic excellence in Accounting and Finance.

"As part of this commitment, we provide our students with a holistic learning experience that will equip them with skills for work and life. Collaborating with employers to deliver career-focused workshops is an important means to bridge the gap between books and the real world," Dr Rika said.