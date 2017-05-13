USP, Ernst & Young host career event

Update: 6:42PM A CAREER event for final year accounting students was hosted by the University of the South Pacific's (USP) School of Accounting and Finance (SOAF) together with Ernst & Young (EY).
This initiative with a
Chartered Accounting Firm is the first of its kind for the School which provided a valuable platform for students to
engage in meaningful discussions with EY staff and their USP mentors regarding
future career paths in various fields including Accounting and Financial
Reporting, Audit and Assurance, Business Advisory Services, Tax Advisory
services and Risk Advisory services.
Steven Pickering,
Country Managing Partner of EY Fiji said "We are thankful to USP School of
Accounting and Finance for this opportunity to engage with future practitioners
and leaders in a fun and meaningful way; to build on what they have learnt in
terms of critical thinking, planning, ethics and applying accounting principles
and to provide some encouragement and personal perspectives on work life
balance and possible career paths."
Meanwhile Dr Nacanieli
Rika, Acting Head of SOAF said the School is committed to being a regional
centre for academic excellence in Accounting and Finance.
"As part of this
commitment, we provide our students with a holistic learning experience that
will equip them with skills for work and life. Collaborating with employers to
deliver career-focused workshops is an important means to bridge the gap between
books and the real world," Dr Rika said.