FEA to replace circuit breaker

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 6:25PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) will be carrying out replacement of the 132,000V circuit breaker at our their Vuda Zone Substation and simultaneously carry out repair and maintenance work on the Nadarivatu - Vuda Transmission tomorrow Sunday May 14, 2017.

FEA Chief Executive Officer Hasmukh Patel said this is part of the Monsavu Hydro Electric Power Scheme Half Life Refurbishment work.

Mr Patel said the new circuit breaker at Vuda Substation will be connected and commissioned this from 6:00am to 6:00pm tomorrow.

As a result, the FEA will be adopting a rotational planned power outage within  and around the Nadi area.








